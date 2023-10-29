Acapulco grows desperate after hurricane destruction

STORY: There were tense moments downtown as people argued with police in a gas station, when officers tried to clear the area over alleged looting.

Meanwhile, children were among those lining up in the hot sun alongside an underground water tank to get water for drinking as well as to bathe themselves and wash their belongings.

One local woman, Martha Villanueva, sobbed as she said she had lost everything in the storm, with another, Cecilia Rojas, saying, "We need water, food, everything. We have nothing."

While mobile medical units were deployed to treat those injured and military forces were seen handing out food and cleaning streets, many residents lamented that aid had not reached their areas.

The death toll from the devastating hurricane this week has risen to at least 39, the government said on Saturday, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador released a video online, accusing his opponents of trying to exploit the situation ahead of next year's presidential election.