Acaponeta River Rages as Hurricane Roslyn Brings Heavy Rainfall to Western Mexico

Disaster management authorities in the Mexican state Nayarit said they were monitoring the Acaponeta River after heavy rainfall from Hurricane Roslyn caused flooding in the region on Sunday, October 23.

Roslyn made landfall on Sunday morning in west-central Mexico near Santa Cruz in Nayarit’s north, according to the National Hurricane Center. Officials said at least two were killed in the hurricane, Mexican media reported.

Footage released by Mexico’s Coordinacion Nacional de Proteccion Civil shows the swollen Acaponeta River raging under a bridge in the town of Acaponeta. Credit: Coordinacion Nacional de Proteccion Civil via Storyful

