'Absolutely is a crisis': Sacramento city now working with county to help with homeless
The city of Sacramento is making changes to its homeless policies. City council approved Tuesday an ordinance aimed at addressing the growing issue of tents, sleeping bags and other encampments blocking access on sidewalks, streets or entrances to buildings throughout the city. "It breaks my heart," said Sacramento city councilwoman Katie Valenzuela. Valenzuela moved to Sacramento 12 years ago. In that time, the streets have changed. Several city sidewalks are now blocked with tents, belongings and trash.