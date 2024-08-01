Abraham Toro's slick barehanded play
Abraham Toro charges in and scoops the ball with his bare hand before making a strong throw to first to end the 7th inning
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
New first-down technology will be used in some preseason games.
Benegas takes silver in the shadow of the historic Place de la Concorde.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Hailey Van Lith and the American team came up short in their first pool game at the Paris Olympics.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Nada Hafez won her first-round match over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.
Djokovic handed his longtime rival a straight-set loss to eliminate Nadal from singles play at the Olympics.
The U.S. men gymnasts had not medaled as a team since 2008.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Arsonists carried out coordinated attacks just hours before the Opening Ceremony.
The team recently announced that Rodney Childers would be the crew chief of LaJoie's car next season.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games