Above average temperatures continue through the week
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the pattern of above average temperatures for the week ahead and how long it will last.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the pattern of above average temperatures for the week ahead and how long it will last.
A strong El Niño could send global average temperatures soaring to a record high. Here's what to know about the developing climate pattern.
On this day in weather history, Alberta was blasted with a spring snowstorm.
“Oklahoma anglers have answered the call!” wildlife officials said.
Polar bear "jail" is a holding facility in Churchill, Canada, where humans and bears live among each other. It has saved many bear and human lives.
A 17-year-old horse named Bear was saved from drowning at a beach in the Bronx, New York, on Friday, May 12, WABC-TV reported.Footage released by the New York City Police Department shows rescuers pulling the horse from the water near Orchard Beach.According to police, they received a call after 1 pm on Friday for a horse stuck in the water. Rescuers were able to free the horse and it was moved to a stable two miles from the scene, where a vet checked its vitals, they said.WABC-TV said Bear was being ridden along the shoreline and became stuck in mud up to his chest. Credit: NYPD via Storyful
Can ticks survive the winter? Well, one researcher said ticks are much tougher than you think. "With our changing climate, turns out that that has allowed ticks to overwinter in places they never used to," said Shelley Adamo, a professor at Dalhousie University's department of psychology and neuroscience in Halifax. "I'm from Nova Scotia [and] we've had a big increase in the last 20 years, but they're marching through New Brunswick as well." But Adamo and her fellow researchers also found that b
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger. The County of Grande Prairie issued a statement saying a member of the public who was operating their own personal bulldozer on Friday "put themselves and crews in danger by knocking trees into the fire and nearly running over fire crews and their
“He was so cute!” said the woman who found the owl in her friend’s chicken pen.
WASHINGTON — The controversial Canada-U.S. oil and gas conduit known as Line 5 could be facing its toughest challenger yet: the very watershed the pipeline's detractors are trying to protect. Spring flooding has washed away significant portions of the riverbank where Line 5 intersects Wisconsin's Bad River, a meandering, 120-kilometre course through Indigenous territory that feeds Lake Superior and a complex network of ecologically delicate wetlands. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chipp
Folks in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes will notice smoke-filled skies in the coming days as wildfires rage across Western Canada
“We couldn’t quite believe this ourselves,” police said.
The northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, have been appearing more frequently in the night sky over the United States recently. Here's why.
Unseasonably hot temperatures in British Columbia will persist over the coming days, with special weather statements from Environment Canada warning of high river streamflows due to melting snow in hard-hit communities in the province's interior. The weather agency's statements covering the region warn of daytime temperatures anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal norms, but cooling temperatures overnight will provide people with some relief while still being above seasonal averages. Satu
A 33.24-kilogram lake trout. A greenish-grayish speckled whopper the weight of a golden retriever. That's a big fish. And that's the fish that Scott Enloe reeled in from the Blue Mesa Reservoir, a man-made lake in Colorado, last week. Enloe's catch poses a challenge to the record set by angler Lloyd Bull, who pulled a 32.6-kilogram lake trout from waters in the Northwest Territories in 1995. "It's obviously the largest one I've ever seen," Enloe said of his remarkable haul. "It was exactly 47 in
Grumpy, the great horned owl, is finally getting a chance at motherhood. The bird came to B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops in 2001 with a wing injury, most likely from being hit by a car. For many years, she was on display with other owls, but when the other two owls in the enclosure paired off, Grumpy became a third wheel. After that, staff decided they wanted to try her as a foster parent for owlets. Until now, there wasn't a good opportunity, but this year, the park took in an owlet whose nest
On this day in weather history, storms produced two tornadoes in southern Ontario.
In the southern Chilean city of Santa Juana, hit hard by wildfires earlier this year, locals have a special taskforce helping fight blazes: a herd of goats. The goats have already saved the native forest of the Bosques de Chacay once, preventing the park from being consumed by February forest fires - fueled by heatwaves and a punishing drought - that left dozens dead, thousands injured and almost 440,000 hectares destroyed in south-central Chile. "The park was surrounded by fires, but it ended up being the only green spot left," said Rocio Cruces, cofounder of the 16-hectare (40-acre) park, and "Buena Cabra," a project that uses goats to build firebreaks.
Zoo celebrates 'baby boom' with new births of endangered horses and penguinsWhipsnade Zoo
Ella Reed, 13, was bitten a number of times by what she thinks was a 4-foot bull shark in the ocean in Florida, WPTV reported.
LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and a curfew was imposed after a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas before dawn Saturday, damaging dozens of residences and knocking down power lines, authorities said. At least 10 others were hospitalized, including two people who were listed in critical condition, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County. Many residents also suffered cuts and bruises. A nighttime curfew for