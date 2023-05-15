Above average temperatures continue through the week

CBC

Grumpy, the great horned owl, is finally getting a chance at motherhood. The bird came to B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops in 2001 with a wing injury, most likely from being hit by a car. For many years, she was on display with other owls, but when the other two owls in the enclosure paired off, Grumpy became a third wheel. After that, staff decided they wanted to try her as a foster parent for owlets. Until now, there wasn't a good opportunity, but this year, the park took in an owlet whose nest