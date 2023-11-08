Abortion rights supporters rejoice after Issue 1 passes.
Groups supporting abortion rights celebrated and shed tears of joy when Issue 1 passed in Ohio - News's Morgan Trau reports from Columbus on the historic statewide vote.
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” said the ex-president’s former right-hand man.
The MSNBC host called it “the stupidest possible thing he could say” under oath.
Reuters/Shannon StapletonJudge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who
In a separate line of questioning, Trump also seemingly forgot he'd stopped being president by 2021.
Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s use of doubles has been confirmed, despite Kremlin’s staunch denials by the Kremlin, according to multiple sources.
Fox NewsDonald Trump’s whiny and rambling testimony Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York was captured by a courtroom sketch artist whose depiction of the former president could use some improvements, former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News’ The Five. When asked if she had any advice for Trump, the Fox News co-host said he should just “keep doing what he’s doing,” adding: “I would advise him to ask for a better sketch artist, because I think that does not
The Florida governor goaded the former president about why he won't debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
Kentucky’s incumbent governor is projected to win again as the only Democrat elected statewide in the deeply red Bluegrass State.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump defended his wealth and business on Monday, tangling from the witness stand with the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial and denouncing as a “political witch hunt” a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth. Trump's long-awaited testimony about property valuations and financial statements was punctuated by personal jabs at a judge he said was biased against him and at the state attorney general, whom he derided as a “political
The Arkansas governor, who was press secretary under the former president, had avoided backing him for 2024.
"He stood up to what he believes to be an unfair proceeding, America believes to be an unfair proceeding," David Schoen tells Poppy Harlow The post Trump’s Former Lawyer Tells CNN His Fraud Trial Is a ‘Circus’ That Only ‘Serves Him Well in the Polls’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
"It doesn't seem like you knew what you were talking about," Pelley snapped at Trump's alleged election accomplice.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s trip this week to Israel, Jordan and other key players in the region vividly demonstrates the dangerous misconceptions underlying America’s Middle East policy. Blinken’s visit also shows how rapidly Joe Biden’s superficially strong support for Israel is eroding. The Israel Defense Forces are now racing against time before he wilts under domestic and international pressure, and the West’s collective enemies exploit his flawed world view.
Fox News executives were reportedly unsettled after Carlson openly praised Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbán during a 2021 visit to the country.
Desi Lydic explained why "crazy boring" Johnson is the perfect new House speaker for Republicans.
EDMONTON — Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP. NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the proposal to break up Alberta Health Services would give complete political control over all health decisions to Premier Danielle Smith’s cabinet. Notley says it would also bring chaos to the system and open the door to more privately delivered care. “(The
The Pennsylvania senator accused the California governor of running for president but not having “the guts to announce it,” according to NBC News.
Ukraine launched up to 17 drone attacks on Crimea and the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said