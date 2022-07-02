Abortion Rights Demonstrators March Through Austin as Protests Continue Following SCOTUS Ruling

Abortion rights protesters gathered in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, July 2, eight days after a Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

This footage, filmed by abortions rights group TX 4 Abortion, shows demonstrators marching through Austin on Saturday afternoon. Some carried signs saying “Abort Abbott” and chanted “No justice, no peace!”

Other abortion rights protests took place in cities on Saturday, including in Cincinnati and Chicago. Credit: TX4Abortion via Storyful