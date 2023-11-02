Abortion rights on the ballot in Ohio

NextShark

The term “fried rice syndrome” is spreading online after a TikTok video went viral for recounting the tragic 2008 death of a 20-year-old who passed away after consuming spoiled pasta. About the TikTok: In the TikTok uploaded on Sept. 11, user @jpall20 detailed the death of the man, noting that he left pasta sitting out on the counter at room temperature for about five days before he heated it up again and ate it. “Do not make your food, put it in a Tupperware and then leave it on your counter for a week,” the TikToker said.