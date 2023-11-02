Abortion rights on the ballot in Ohio
Issue 1 would guarantee Ohioans the right to make their own decisions on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy.
Virginia's Nov. 7 elections are a test case for whether Republicans can end their losing streak since Roe fell by backing a 15-week abortion ban.
When Meg Cleavely received a notification from provincial health services that it was time to book her fall flu and COVID-19 vaccines, she tried to set up an appointment right away."I'm a teacher in an elementary school, so things can spread pretty quickly in that environment," the Prince George, B.C., resident said."I just want to be able to protect myself, my family and my students."But when she logged on to the province's vaccination booking system on Saturday morning, she was quickly disappo
Christopher was known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives', which earned him multiple Daytime Emmy nominations over the course of his career
Valter Longo researches longevity, and incorporates his research into his own life. Here's how he eats now to live longer in the future.
New Canadian data shows that more than four in 10 elderly adults may have avoided a COVID-19 infection so far. But they remain at the highest risk for hospitalization and death and researchers say keeping up-to-date with vaccinations is still the best way to reduce that risk.
The term “fried rice syndrome” is spreading online after a TikTok video went viral for recounting the tragic 2008 death of a 20-year-old who passed away after consuming spoiled pasta. About the TikTok: In the TikTok uploaded on Sept. 11, user @jpall20 detailed the death of the man, noting that he left pasta sitting out on the counter at room temperature for about five days before he heated it up again and ate it. “Do not make your food, put it in a Tupperware and then leave it on your counter for a week,” the TikToker said.
PMDD affects roughly four to nine per cent of women in Canada.
To eat in a traditional Spanish way, share your meals with friends and family. And don't forget the olive oil.
Recent developments:Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are mostly stable.Its individual trends range from low to high.For now, its health-care system isn't considered at a high respiratory risk.Seven more local COVID deaths have been reported.The latestThe city's COVID-19 numbers to watch are mostly stable at levels ranging from low to high in this week's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) updates.It has a generally moderate amount of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity and a generally low level of flu, t
An Idaho woman and her son have been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say they took the son's minor girlfriend out of state to get an abortion. Court documents show Idaho police began investigating the mother and son earlier this summer after a 15-year-old girl's mother told authorities her daughter had been sexually assaulted and later taken to Oregon to have an abortion. With some narrow technical exceptions, abortion is banned throughout pregnancy in Republican-controlled Idaho. The
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday against Republican-written summaries of abortion-rights ballot measures that described several proposed amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” A three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, are politically partisan. Ballot summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help vote
Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan says multivitamins could be doing more harm than good, but what do studies say?
"Chronological age doesn’t mean a whole lot — so, 65, 75, 85, it’s how you’re feeling that makes that difference, not that number."
Here's what to eat when you have COVID, according to a doctor and dietitians. These are the foods to lean into (and the ones to avoid) to help you recover.
Researchers found cognitive function and working memory in older people declined more rapidly during the pandemic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Republican attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to keep a proposed abortion rights amendment off the ballot, saying proponents are waging “a war” to protect the procedure and ultimately will seek to expand those rights in future years. But proponents of the proposed amendment said Attorney General Ashley Moody is playing politics and that her arguments fall legally short given what the call the clear and precise language of the proposed measure. A
Kadyn Swainston, 18, and his mother Rachael Swainston arrested on felony charges including kidnapping
A North Kansas City Hospital infusion nurse says her breast cancer journey made her a better caretaker
A 14-year-old student has created a new kind of soap that he hopes could potentially be used to treat skin cancer someday. Heman Bekele, a high school student in Fairfax, Virginia, says it costs only $8.50 to create a batch of 20 bars of the soap, which he calls Skin Cancer Treating Soap, or SCTS. "People might not have the equipment or have the facilities to be able to treat this disease," Heman told ABC News about the innovation, which he said could eventually be used in the early stages of skin cancer if proven to be effective.
The antiviral drug Paxlovid is great at treating COVID-19 infections, but a new study casts doubt on its effectiveness at preventing symptoms associated with long COVID.