Abortion Rights Activists Demonstrate on 50th Anniversary of Roe v Wade in St Petersburg, Florida

Supporters of abortion rights in St Petersburg, Florida, marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade with a demonstration in the city’s downtown area on Sunday, January 22.

Footage by Progress Florida shows demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Central Avenue and 3rd Street. The protesters can be seen carrying signs advocating for abortion access and cheering.

Roe v Wade, the landmark decision codifying abortion rights across the United States, was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022. Abortion is currently illegal in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Credit: Progress Florida via Storyful