Abe murder suspect sent to Japanese prosecutors

STORY: Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified by police as the suspect who approached Japan's longest-serving prime minister from behind and opened fire, an attack that was captured on video and shocked a nation where gun violence is rare.

Yamagami believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin and spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police told local media on Saturday (July 9).

Meanwhile, Tokyo locals were seen offering prayers in front of Abe's Tokyo residence, where his body is currently being kept.