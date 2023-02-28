ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | February 27, 7pm
The Maple Leafs added some solid depth pieces on Monday, acquiring defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from the Blackhawks.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling. Six-time national champion Jones booked an express ticket to Sunday's final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts when her Manitoba team beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 8-5 in a Saturday night playoff game in Kamloops, B.C. Einarson, winner of three straight Hearts, avoided elimination with a 9-4 victory over Nova Sco
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
EDMONTON — There’s a small section of the West Edmonton Mall reserved for luxury, high-end retailers, where you can look at Rolex watches, Tiffany jewelry or Louis Vuitton bags. Imagine walking through there with a credit card in your wallet that’s so maxed out, it will get declined if you tried to buy a pack of gum. That’s how Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland has got to be feeling approaching the NHL's trade deadline. The Oilers are so stretched when it comes to the salary cap,
Charles Howell III started brightly in Mexico and improved in each round, cruising to his first LIV Golf victory.
The Washington Commanders announced on Monday that they have released quarterback Carson Wentz.
LIV Golf has slammed down the shutters and revealed that no new signings will be competing in the 2023 season.
This is fantastic news for baseball.
The 35-year-old played a series of long matches in Doha.
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The 2023 Formula One season gets under way in Bahrain, at the Bahrain International Circuit just outside of Sakhir.
Two months on from Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, Lionel Messi landed the Best FIFA Men's Player award for a second time.
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
The Princess of Wales also posed for photos (taken with a disposable camera!) with a Team England player at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match over the weekend
Harry Maguire’s obvious and genuine delight at “leading” Manchester United to victory at Wembley could not conceal one uncomfortable truth: the £80 million England defender has a career-defining decision to make. United’s club captain played the last two minutes of the League Cup final win over Newcastle, a game that served as a reminder of how far he has fallen in the club’s defensive hierarchy.
Auston Matthews had two goals and Mark Giordano scored in his first game back in Seattle since being traded to Toronto last season as the Maple Leafs beat the Kraken 5-1 Sunday. Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and John Tavares also scored.