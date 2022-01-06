ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022: Above seasonal conditions
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022: Above seasonal conditions
Zach Hyman was a great sport when his video tribute rolled in front of an empty arena.
Glenn Consor's comment came off as unprofessional and tasteless, but he apologized Thursday morning and revealed it was a mix-up.
Here are three strong stacking options to consider in Round 12 of the NHL Yahoo Cup.
A mistake with his visa means Novak Djokovic might not be able to defend his Australian Open title.
Brown says he needs surgery to repair broken bone fragments and a torn ligament. His lawyer denies that mental health played a role on Sunday.
The ball hit the referee in his hands.
Irving settled down after a scoreless first quarter as the Nets rallied from a 19-point deficit with their Big 3 fully intact.
After a tremendous performance in the Raptors’ win over the Bucks Pascal Siakam spoke — in English and French — about the opportunity this healthy squad has had to build chemistry and get better together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
There could be some big names on the move at this year's NHL trade deadline.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
Alex Rodriguez would move out of the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth if ESPN makes the move.
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
Here is how to bet two pivotal games that will shape the playoff picture.
Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, did not make the list of final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach. Priestman was one of five nominees for the award announced in November. But she and Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson did not make the final cut announced Thursday. The award will go to one of Spain's Lluis Cortes (FC Barcelona), England's Emma Hayes (Chelsea) and the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman (Dutch and English national teams). The final thr
Zack Scott wished the Mets "nothing but the best" in a statement.
The winner of the final game of the NFL regular season is going to the playoffs.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op