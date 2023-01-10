ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sixteen years in, Mike Tomlin still hasn't endured a losing season in Pittsburgh. As much as the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch to end up 9-8, he also couldn't care less that his record streak — the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history — remains intact. “My agenda is getting in the single-elimination tournament, pursuing the confetti game and winning it,” Tom
This week we look at NHL All-Star Game nominations, Connor Bedard, the scoring race, Sonny Milano paying off in Washington, new Vegas misfits and more.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th
TOKYO (AP) — Japan officials on Friday named 12 members of their World Baseball Classic team who will represent the country later this year. They include three major leaguers: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres) and Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs). The World Baseball Classic will be played in Japan, Taiwan and United States from March 8-21. It features 20 national teams, and the powers from Asia will be Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. Latin America will featur
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. One year after he was 33-under par and still finished second, Rahm birdied three of his last four holes for a 9-under 64 and shared the lead Thursday with Colin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun in an idyllic start to the year. Morikawa began the back nine with six straight birdies, his longest such streak on
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry
MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City
MONTREAL — The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Seattle, with five straight wins to start the new year, have also outscored their opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. Montreal (16-22-3) had just snapped a seven-game winless skid on Saturday but failed to string consecutive wins together. Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen both had one goal and an assist. Daniel Sprong also scored while Matty Be
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night. Saad also set up Schenn's insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds. Schenn tripped Kirill Kaprizov with 8:12 remaining, but
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th
Canadian phenom Connor Bedard strung together the best scoring performance at a world junior hockey championship in 30 years, leading his country to its 20th gold medal on Thursday. The 17-year-old had a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists), which was the fourth-highest total at a single world junior championship. The Canadian Press takes a look at the five greatest scoring performances at the world juniors. PETER FORSBERG, SWEDEN Forsberg still lays claim to the greatest scoring p
OTTAWA — Just like good pitching will beat good hitting, a hot goalie is difficult to overcome. Juuso Saros is one such example. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the story of the game was Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. Saros has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games, following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 w
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games. “His role is an evolving thing, snap in and snap out,”
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th
Juraj Slafkovsky has struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens, and could benefit mightily from a stint in the minors.
Canada's Valérie Grenier skied her way to the top of a World Cup podium for the first time in her career at a giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday. Grenier, of St. Isidore, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 55.01 seconds for her first-ever World Cup medal. "I still can't believe it," Grenier said in a post-race interview. "It's a dream come true, I've been wanting this for so long I'm going to cry I'm so happy." The 26-year-old is the first Canadian wi
EDMONTON — Even without a goal through the first two periods, it seemed only a matter of time before the Colorado Avalanche would turn the tide on Saturday. Cale Makar scored the overtime winner as the Avalanche came from behind to snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. "Going into the third, we thought we were the better team even though we were down two,” said Avs forward Evan Rodrigues, who had a pair of assists. “We just stuck with it and we got a huge tw
MONTREAL — A seven-game road trip to start the new year should be anything but a walk in the park. Nevertheless, the Seattle Kraken have powered through. With a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Seattle recorded their fifth straight victory of 2023. The Kraken have also outscored the opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. “It's a difficult month, right?” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. “You're gonna get into rhythms like this where you're gonna be bu
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) aiming to avoid an ignominious end to a soured season that spiraled almost from the very start. With a win or a tie against the Chargers, the Broncos (4-12), und