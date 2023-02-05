ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 5, 2023
8 a.m. forecast for Feb. 5, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.
A 40-year-old digger driver has identified herself as the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity in a muddy field, having kept the five-minute, "wham bam" liaison secret for 21 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
NBCOn Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on some of the Republican Party’s newer crop of stars. But as is often the case, Donald Trump got the worst of it.“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping aside from his committee assignments to prevent being a distraction,” Che said. “He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”Jost then got one more dig at Santos in by calling out one of t
'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
Actor attended the event with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who is nominated for an award
About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.
Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp
The Duke of Sussex has been called upon to give evidence in the defamation case brought by Samantha Markle against his wife, Meghan.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.
The quarterback shared an emotional video and slideshow of his family.
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.
TV footage shows the suspected surveillance balloon as it appeared to be hit. Earlier on Saturday, Americans had reported sightings.
Durham Region's deputy police chief has been charged with deceit under the Police Services Act as part of an investigation by Ontario's civilian police watchdog that began in 2019. The charge against Dean Bertrim is a violation of the police code of conduct and not a criminal one.. The Durham Regional Police Services Board announced the charge in a news release Friday afternoon but did not elaborate on the nature of the offence. The board says Bertrim has been given a notice of hearing in connec
The Alabama man oversaw millions of dollars worth of drug shipments from a dangerous Mexican cartel.