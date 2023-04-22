ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 22, 2023

The Daily Beast

REUTERSMeghan Markle and Prince Charles exchanged letters identifying a “senior” royal who allegedly expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin color, according to an astonishing report in the Daily Telegraph this weekend, which adds that Harry and Meghan believe they were treated “appallingly” in the wake of the queen’s death.Charles wrote to Meghan after her interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she said that there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be whe