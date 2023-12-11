ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia. The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior. In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road con
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
Southern Ontario is facing a rare December thunderstorm risk, creating an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of year. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details, exploring the potential impacts and timing of this event.
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
Atlantic Canada braces for the onslaught of strong winds exceeding 100km/h and heavy rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of this powerful weather system.
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
Batten down the hatches, Atlantic Canada. Potentially damaging winds on Monday are likely to cause power outages and make for tough driving
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
A powerful winter storm rolling up eastern North America will slam Quebec on Sunday with a mix of rain, isolated thunder, and a swath of heavy snow
An unusual December risk for thunderstorms creeps up in southern Quebec before late-weekend snow pushes into eastern areas of the province
A massive storm is delivering more severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds to portions of at least a dozen eastern US states Sunday – with snow still to come.
Wild animal rehabilitation organizations claim California officials are hassling their operations after decades of cooperation. The state denies it.
A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed in Montgomery County near Clarksville, Tennessee, according to National Weather Service. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa explains.
Concerned Pemberton locals and bear experts are calling for the creation of a designated Grizzly Bear Management Specialist position in the Sea to Sky corridor. The call comes as families in Pemberton Meadows say they are living in fear of a nearby grizzly and her cubs, after children in the area have reportedly come face to face with the bear while playing outside. At a Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) board meeting on Nov. 22, the board considered a small batch of letters addressed t
OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities as early as Monday. The bill comes more than a year after Canada repealed previous legislation on safe drinking water for First Nations, and two years after a Federal Court ruling approved a massive $8-billion settlement related to drinking water advisories. Hajdu said in an interview with The Canadian Press this fall that the coming legislatio
These points of no return are specific moments when the planet has warmed so much that certain effects become irreversible.