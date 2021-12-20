ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti

The Canadian Press

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to a hospital for a head injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Denver's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Bridgewater was hurt in a scary collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury. Bridgewater had movement in his extremities, and coach Vic Fangio said he’d be held overnight for observation but was expected to be OK. Denver trailed 9-3 with 5:34 left in the third q