ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti
A couple more dry days before rain returns to San Diego County ahead of Christmas.
The NHL is not pausing its season, but has postponed all cross-border games through Dec. 23.
COVID-19 is causing major scheduling problems around the NBA.
In seven days, the Cardinals' season has taken a big downturn.
Mason Geertsen gave some polite advice to Tyler Bertuzzi after a scuffle.
A big win for the Packers in their quest for home-field advantage.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary looking injury on Sunday.
Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players to get those early waivers in for Week 16.
A common minor-hockey scenario will play out at the NHL level with Paul Maurice's replacement, Dave Lowry, coaching Adam Lowry on the Winnipeg Jets.
Trevor Zegras has started a movement.
A Jaguars fan ran onto the field during a Jacksonville touchdown drive. Not a great idea.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie dueled John Daly and John Daly II right down to the wire at the PNC Championship.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Despite having the third-best odds to win the draft lottery, the Mystics are picking at No. 1 in April.
Brown's suspension for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols ends Monday.
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
Dalton Del Don analyzes everything from Week 15's Sunday fantasy football action.
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped their franchise record-tying, 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Hamidou Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 triumph over Indiana on Nov. 17. Frank Jackson added 12 points and Killian Hayes chipped in 11. Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench. Kyle Lowry had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Dewayne
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to a hospital for a head injury after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Denver's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Bridgewater was hurt in a scary collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury. Bridgewater had movement in his extremities, and coach Vic Fangio said he’d be held overnight for observation but was expected to be OK. Denver trailed 9-3 with 5:34 left in the third q
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero. Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night. Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness s