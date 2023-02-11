ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Feb. 11, 2023
8 a.m. forecast for Feb. 11, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Bryan O'Keefe had tried every diet but was losing and gaining what felt like the same 40 pounds. So he decided to do something drastic.
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.
Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump
'Celebrity Jeopardy' host and 'Big Bang Theory' cast member Mayim Bialik celebrated getting four million TikTok followers with an emotional video.
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
Actor Cody Longo, known for roles in 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Hollywood Heights,' was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. He was 34.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a no-shouting rule with their kids: George, Charlotte and Louis. Read about how it helps discipline the royal children.
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.
The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth has tracked down and chased off a Chinese spy submarine, in footage captured by documentary makers.
Elizabeth Hurley just dropped some photos on Instagram showing off her super toned abs in a white string bikini. Elizabeth practices good self-care these days.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
She’s bringing back two ‘90s trends at once.
Alec Baldwin's lawyers argued Friday a firearms enhancement that would give him five more years in jail is unconstitutional.
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, has said that it will take up to two years for Russian forces to capture the Donbas region, writes James Kilner.
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.