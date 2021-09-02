ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories

The Canadian Press

There is no more time for excuses from the Las Vegas Raiders. After failing to post a winning record in three seasons since Jon Gruden returned as coach, the Raiders know that nothing short of a playoff berth can be considered a success in year four. “We think we’re going to be a pretty good football team,” general manager Mike Mayock said Wednesday. “We’re not hiding from expectations. I think Jon and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don’t thi