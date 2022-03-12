Abandoned Vehicles Riddled with Bullet Holes in Irpin

Civilians and their pets continued to attempt to flee Kyiv via Irpin, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11.

Footage filmed by journalist Alex Lourie shows burned-out and bullet-riddled vehicles, destroyed buildings, and people and animals fleeing Irpin on Friday.

The area’s main vehicular bridge across the Irpin River was destroyed by the Ukrainians in an attempt to stop Russian forces advancing into Kyiv city. Many fleeing civilians abandoned their vehicles and continued on foot amid the ongoing Russian shelling. Credit: Alex Lourie via Storyful