Aaron Wiggins with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors

The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
Herman said she "was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods" in the new filing
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Tendulkar is huge on social media, with more than 39 million followers on X and another 44 million on Instagram.
The slap shot is going the way of the dinosaur, which isn't a surprise to those who play at the highest level.
With the help of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, The Benjamin School's boys golf team won a fourth Florida High School state championship.
The host is done playing nice with folks who voluntarily leave the game.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. “Not much to say,” Gobert said. “That's just clown behavior.” The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed when Golden State's Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves
Djokovic needs Jannik Sinner to beat Holger Rune to progress in Turin.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
Brooke Henderson loves breaking records and this week she's got a dubious one hanging over her head. Since 2016, no LPGA Tour player has won the opening tournament of the season and then won a second title in the same year. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., kicked off 2023 with a victory at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 22 and is in the field at this week's CME Group Tour Championship, the climax of the professional women's golf season, still looking for her second win of
For better or for worse, NFTs had a moment but that moment is long past.
Emma Raducanu’s caustic dismissals of tennis coaches have become one of her trademarks. Witness this recent comment to Amazon Prime: “I think on certain occasions they haven’t been able to keep up with the questions I asked. So maybe that’s why it ended.”
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
Australia booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece against in-form hosts India with a three-wicket win over South Africa.
From Kentucky one-and-dones Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, to the head coach of UK’s next opponent, Canada basketball is having a major influence at the college and pro levels.
The Mercedes team principal believes 38-year-old Hamilton could compete in F1 for at least another five years.
There’s going to be an opening on Chicago Fire‘s ambulance. Again. Kara Killmer will return to the NBC drama in Season 12 — but it will be her last year as paramedic Sylvie Brett, TVLine has learned. The exact timetable/episode for her exit has not been revealed yet. Killmer joined Fire in the Season 3 …
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.