Aaron Wiggins with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks
BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G
Canada's Éliot Grondin is familiar with Austrian snowboard cross competitor Alessandro Haemmerle, having spent plenty of time together on the World Cup tour. The two were reacquainted on the Olympic stage on Thursday in Beijing, when Grondin was forced to settle for silver in a photo finish behind Haemmerle at the Genting Snow Park. Italy's Omar Visintin rounded out the podium with bronze. "Pretty unreal. I don't even realize it yet I think, just to be on the podium here at 20 years old," Grondi
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi
After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p
BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f
CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.
BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You
BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D
BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe
It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.