How would Aaron Rodgers fit with the Jets? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker and SBNation’s Justis Mosqueda to discuss what could be next for the Packers quarterback following his four-day darkness retreat — and how a potential trade to the New York Jets could play out.

Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Latest Stories