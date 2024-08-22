Aaron Nola K's five
Aaron Nola strikes out five Braves over his 5 1/3 innings of work in his start against Atlanta
Aaron Nola strikes out five Braves over his 5 1/3 innings of work in his start against Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes have successfully resulted in more stolen base attempts.
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Which contracts will get done before the season starts?
With the 2024 season quickly approaching, here's a look at the Big Ten. Ohio State has a lot of pressure entering the season and a few teams could be right on its heels.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.
Three-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy and two-time Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy join forces for the premiere episode of their new podcast — where two legendary defensive players, one still in the game, and one who recently got out of it — chat about the ins and outs of life in the NFL.
Boise State named Maddux Madsen the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season, tabbing him over Malachi Nelson, who transferred from USC.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.