Aaron Nesmith rocks the rim, 02/04/2024
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
For all his greatness, LeBron James remains a passive-aggressive pain in the butt who threatens the Lakers. He's missing one point: He's the problem.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
Obscured by the showmanship, Travis Kelce has emerged as a vital leader who sets the tone for the Chiefs.
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. “For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” he wrote. “The images from those days a
After struggling on the field for a decade, Man United is testing the limits of valuable brand loyalty.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
BROSSARD, Que. — Forward Brandon Gignac has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Gignac, from Repentigny, Que., has played 43 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He had 14 goals and 28 assists to lead the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far this season. Gignac has 55 goals and 99 assists in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval since turning professional in 2016-17. He joined the C
Dan Quinn has signed his contract to become coach of the Washington Commanders, with the final NFL team to fill a head vacancy going with a candidate with previous experience in the role. The team announced the hiring of Quinn on Saturday after reaching a verbal agreement with him earlier in the week. The former Atlanta Falcons coach who guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance spent the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.
Denny Hamlin won the Cup Series’ exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night. “I beat your favorite driver,” he said again.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rain and a raging wind on Sunday caused the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be postponed, leading to the third Monday finish in the last six years. But that assumes it can even be played on Monday. Wyndham Clark two-putted for birdie on his final hole on Saturday for a tournament-record 60 and finished the day with a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed. More rain was in the forecast
TORONTO — The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court. Five players — Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod — were charged late last month with sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional ch