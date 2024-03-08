Aaron Nesmith rises up and throws it down

CBC

Maggie Mitani was a brand new member of the University of Windsor women's hockey team when, in February 2023, she felt a slight lump on her neck.She wasn't worried and initially brushed off getting it checked out. But with her teammates' insistence that she go to the doctor, Mitani's lump was eventually diagnosed as thyroid cancer."I was sitting in my dressing room and ... I felt like a little ball [on my neck] ... We're all kind of like, whatever, doesn't matter," she told CBC News."A few days