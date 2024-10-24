Aaron Nesmith rises to block the shot

Wiseman's career has been derailed by injuries since the Warriors selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.
Would the Rams really pull the plug on the Stafford era with another loss? A lot of factors point to a trade making sense.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Daniels left Sunday's win over the Panthers after suffering the injury in the first quarter.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.
It's becoming increasingly clear that the old Aaron Rodgers isn't coming to save the Jets.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 defense rankings.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees and Dodgers advancing to the World Series, give an early preview of the 2024 Fall Classic and Jake shares a rare Yoenis Céspedes sighting at the ballpark.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
Who will win individual awards this year? Our writers weigh in.
College football has more undefeated teams at this point than it’s had in nearly a decade. Which of them will remain unscathed and which will stumble?