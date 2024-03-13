Aaron Nesmith with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
John McCarthy makes it very clear that he's ALL THE WAY OUT on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. "Shame on everyone for this whole thing," he said.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
CALGARY — Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance. The 31-year-old from Winnipeg was declared ineligible to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary hours before her team skipped by Kerri Einarson played its opening game Feb. 16. Einarson's rink confirmed that Harris tested positive for a banned substance on social media this morning. Their statement says that Harris was unknowi
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
The first day of free agency had a massive fallout on the 2024 NFL mock draft outlook, as the Vikings now are strong candidates to take a QB.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
"It doesn't look like there will be any sort of golfing marriage in the near future," said Harrington.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
Hockey trading card collectors are scrambling to hobby shops across Metro Vancouver, hoping to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind Connor Bedard card — which could fetch the finder $1 million US. Upper Deck, the exclusive, NHL-licensed manufacturer of trading cards, released its much-anticipated 2023-24 collection last week. The collection is one of the most coveted sets in hockey every year, according to one local card game store owner, due to the popularity of the Young Guns cards that feature
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not
Kelce gave his longtime pal a lift to a soprts memorabilia show in Philadelphia
ATLANTA (AP) — After losing both the Flames and the Thrashers, Atlanta is making a third bid to land an NHL team. Former player Anson Carter announced Tuesday he's heading a group that made a formal request to the league to begin the process of adding an expansion team in metro Atlanta. Carter's group is the second to express serious interest in bringing another team to Atlanta, which was home of the Flames from 1972-80 and the Thrashers from 1999-2011. Both teams relocated to Canadian cities —
Novak Djokovic was stunned by world No. 123 Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Monday as the Italian secured a remarkable 6-4 3-6 6-3 win.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The Giants quarterback position is
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say Thatcher Demko will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The all-star goaltender was hurt in the second period of Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing of the Winnipeg Jets and went directly down the tunnel during a television timeout. Backup netminder Casey DeSmith finished the game for the Canucks (42-17-7). Head coach Rick Tocchet said following Tuesday's practice Demko will be sidelined "week-to-week." He would not divulge further injury details. Arturs Silov
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the depleted Toronto Raptors 125-119 on Monday night. Murray added 12 assists to go along with Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help Denver improve to 9-1 since the NBA All-Star break. Jokic, who has 126 career triple-doubles, also had a season-high six steals, four