Aaron Nesmith with a block vs the Detroit Pistons

Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
Jakob Chychrun is an elite NHL blueliner, a key cog for the upstart Senators, and a big raw cow heart guy, apparently. Whatever works!
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
A youth hockey official was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a player during a game in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o
The Cleveland Browns shifted some of the money they owe Deshaun Watson and started spending it on players to help him. The Browns restructured the quarterback's record-setting $230 million contract to create salary-cap space early Monday ahead of NFL free agency, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Then, coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, Cleveland began addressing needs by agreeing to three-year contracts with center Ethan Pocic and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, said the person who has direct knowledge of the team's plans.
Arsenal are at serious risk of losing teenage prospect Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, to one of their rivals in the so-called "big six".