Aaron Nesmith with the 2 Pt

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
In today's edition: Jokić matches Wilt, Djokovic retires due to injury, 4th down conversions, Mamba forever, and more.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Glenn seems to thrive amid the chaos. And he will build a team that can do the same — which may be a prerequisite for a Jets franchise that seems mired in chaos.
At age 52, Glenn is getting his first chance to be an NFL head coach.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.