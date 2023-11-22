Aaron Nesmith with the And-1!

On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Jose Bautista will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2024, but enshrinement is likely to remain beyond his reach.
Only one of 14 events for 2024 has been announced so far.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
Cricket fans have taken to social media to express grief after Australia lifted the Cup on Sunday.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
Wrexham will continue to play at the ground until at least June 30, 2115 under the terms of the deal.
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he co
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re
After a week of voting for the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards Supercharged by Worldwide Express, the votes have been tallied and the results are in. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for an array of categories including Best Race, Best Paint Scheme, Crew Chief of the Year, Most Improved and Most Dominant Performance. […]
Djokovic is the first player to spend 400 weeks at the top of the rankings.