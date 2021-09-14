Aaron Judge's two-run homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the scoreboard early with a two-run home to right field in the top of the 1st inning
Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the scoreboard early with a two-run home to right field in the top of the 1st inning
The bats have been rightfully praised throughout Toronto's recent surge, but what Alek Manoah has been doing on the mound can't be overlooked.
Wall is not a good fit with a rebuilding Rockets team developing a young backcourt.
Did nobody tell these guys this was just an exhibition match?
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes putting pen to paper on a stunning offer sheet snapped the NHL from its late-summer slumber.
Roughly 85 percent of NBA players are already vaccinated.
Pascal Siakam wants to emphatically quash the notion that he and Nick Nurse are on anything but good terms after a heated altercation last season.
Connor McDavid is the clear favorite to win the Hart Trophy for the third time in his career.
Matthew Stafford's debut saw some confusion from NBC.
Lamar Jackson is rightfully taking accountability for Monday's loss. But he'll have to turn the page quick with the Chiefs up next.
The Champions League returns with multiple teams on what could be termed a must-win trajectory, including a Lionel Messi led Paris Saint-Germain.
Brandon Short confirmed Karli's death in a message on social media.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Carmelo Anthony also said his former teammate in Portland, Damian Lillard, "never talked about leaving [the Trail Blazers]."
Ciara wore a 172 diamond ring as an accessory at the event.
'I was like a cat. I had multiple lives tonight.'
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. His previous start was also on the road against the Rangers, on Aug. 29. Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday, Odorizzi was
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have another new kicker, signing Randy Bullock off their practice squad, and safety Amani Hooker becomes the latest starter on injured reserve. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, a day after releasing kicker Michael Badgley. Tennessee signed Bullock to the practice squad Saturday when it put kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve with an injured right groin. Badgley was the first kicker promoted from the practice squad and given a chance, but he mi
Canada's Andre De Grasse added one more win to conclude a spectacular season at the Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday. Competing in the men's 100 metres, De Grasse bested American powerhouses Justin Gatlin and Fred Kerley to claim first place. The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont. posted a time of 10.06 seconds. Kerley — the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist — placed second in 10.11 while Gatlin was third at 10.13. De Grasse edged out the duo at the finish line, beaming afterward
Pride flags at NFL games are not a common sight.