Aaron Judge's two-run home run (28)
Aaron Judge connects with a two-run homer to right-center field, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Aaron Judge connects with a two-run homer to right-center field, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Soto was present at Yankee Stadium ahead of Friday's game, and GM Aaron Boone said he might be available for the Dodgers series.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
The score, with Young at 13 under par, marks just the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.