Aaron Judge's two-run home run (53)
Aaron Judge demolishes a two-run home run to deep center field for his 53rd home run of the season
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
Levis just gave the ball away.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Cal was assessed two 15-yard penalties for objects on the field in its 31-10 win over San Diego State.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Chase believes the team misled him about completing an extension during the offseason.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Messi had not played for Inter Miami in over three months after injuring his ankle during the Copa América final.
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.