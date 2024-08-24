Aaron Judge's solo home run (49)
Aaron Judge hits a solo home run to left field, extending the Yankees' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.