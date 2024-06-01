Aaron Judge's second home run (20)
Aaron Judge hits his second home run of the game, extending the Yankees' lead to 4-1 in the top of the 6th inning
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Maybe not what Yankees fans want to hear ahead of Juan Soto's free agency.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Astros have a chance over the next three days to salvage their season, while the Yankees can bury their rivals once and for all.
The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start for the 2024 WNBA season to 7–0. But it was a very close win.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Western Conference Finals, and discuss the future of the Timberwolves, before previewing the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Social media abuse aimed at Bass following the AFC divisional game led to Bills fans donating en masse.