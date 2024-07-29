Aaron Judge's RBI single
Aaron Judge pokes a single to right to drive in Alex Verdugo and give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the 1st
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are currently the only hitters better than league average in the Yankees' lineup.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Avoid these five common mistakes fantasy football managers make!
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.