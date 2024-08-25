Aaron Judge's 50th home run of the season
Aaron Judge lifts a two-run home run to center field, his 50th homer of the season to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the 1st
Aaron Judge lifts a two-run home run to center field, his 50th homer of the season to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the 1st
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday before the team retired Maya Moore's jersey.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
The first overall pick of last year's draft looked sharp in his first preseason snaps this year.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
TV viewership for Indiana Fever games is getting bigger and bigger.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?