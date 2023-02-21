Aaron Judge on 2023 | FastCast
Aaron Judge discusses his goals for the 2023 season, plus Buck Showalter on the 2023 season on this edition of FastCast
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a w
Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t
A community speed skating club in Toronto is concerned their home rink may be on the verge of getting taken over by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ken George, the president of the Toronto Speed Skating Club, says the club has been warned by the Ford Performance Centre about plans to convert the Olympic-size ice surface they currently use into the size of a NHL hockey rink to accommodate the Leafs. He says he was told those potential plans were stalled due to global supply chain issues during the COVID
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a front-row seat at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and he was not impressed with the players' effort.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help
Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]
Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.
Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
PSG had blown a 2-0 lead to Lille, and, with Neymar also injured, its season was spiraling. Then up stepped Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.
Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.
Several teams have approached Honda about a partnership when Formula One's new engine era starts in 2026 but no decision has been taken about future involvement, the Japanese manufacturer said on Monday. Honda have an agreement to build engines in Japan for world champions Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri but that will end in 2025. Red Bull have set up their own powertrains company in Milton Keynes and this month announced a new partnership with Ford from 2026.
After a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, the veteran guard will remain in Los Angeles.
Skipper Pat Cummins has left Australia’s cricket tour to India for a brief visit to Sydney because of a serious family illness. Cricket Australia issued a statement Monday saying Cummins flew home for personal reasons but is scheduled to return to India in time to prepare for the third test of the series at Indore, starting March 1. Australia is already 2-0 down in the four-match series after two heavy defeats, allowing India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Tiger Woods is starting to share golf's main stage, and that's good news for the sport.
The "Inside the NBA" talent is committed to stirring up strife with Warriors fans.
Winners of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend included Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who posted an All-Star Game record 55 points in a win for Team Giannis, while Mac McClung became an overnight sensation after winning the Dunk Contest in spectacular fashion. Losers of All-Star weekend were LeBron James, who injured his pinky during the game in which his squad lost and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who was asked to take a drug test after he impressed and took the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Plus, the first-ever All-Star Game player draft before tipoff was… a debacle.
ESPN reported that Brendan Steele is making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in time for season-opening event in Mexico Feb. 24-26.