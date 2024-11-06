Aaron Jones due for big performance in fantasy-friendly matchup with Jacksonville

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the Minnesota RB in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars.

Video Transcript

Aaron Jones has five expected rushing touchdowns based on usage, but he's only recorded two this season.

He's due for major TD regression and Jones gets a good matchup to cash in this week.

Jacksonville has allowed the most schedule adjusted fantasy points to running backs over the last five games and that includes a matchup against Trey Surman.

The Vikings have the third highest implied team point total this week and Jones remains Minnesota's clear lead back.

Jones totals 100 and 25 yards with a touchdown.