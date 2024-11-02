Aaron Gordon skies for the big oop

Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
The Yahoo team presents their most steadfast Week 9 fantasy football predictions.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Rodgers and his two star wideouts finally clicked in the second half of Thursday's win. But do the Jets have enough time to dig out of a hole this season?
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
The Nittany Lions are in better position than ever to run the table and win the Big Ten. But a familiar foil awaits on Saturday.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
A 50-50 season. A likely NL MVP. And a World Series title. Shohei Ohtani just finished a season that will go down in Japanese folklore.