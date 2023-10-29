Aaron Gordon sends the shot away

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
The Diamondbacks beat the Rangers in Game 2. In doing so, they have showcased a style of baseball on the game’s endangered species list.
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi responded to an early lead in Game 1 of the World Series by striking out the side in a shutdown inning. For the first time this October, Big Game Nate couldn't keep it going. The Texas Rangers right-hander gave up three hits in a span of four batters after striking out four in a row and was on the hook for his first loss after wins in his first four postseason starts this year. Corey Seager's tying two-run homer in the ninth inning left Eovaldi with a no-de
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't spend any of his NFL salary and lives off endorsements, but he's still made a few big purchases since going pro.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
Even Taylor Swift spoils “The Star Spangled Banner” at Arrowhead Stadium. Toriano Porter might just take a knee in protest. | Opinion
The top five stayed the same in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll with Georgia remaining at No.1 but Oregon made a big move inside the top 10.
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
MONTREAL — Members of the Winnipeg Jets expressed their support for Adam Johnson, a former NHL player who suffered a serious injury while playing professionally in England on Saturday, leading to the game being abandoned. According to multiple local outlets and The Athletic, Johnson appeared to suffer a serious cut to his neck from a skate blade in a Challenger Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. The Panthers posted to X, the social media platform formerly known
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After watching Atlanta, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Dodgers lose in the Division Series following 100-win seasons, Major League Baseball will examine its postseason format but isn't rushing to make changes. MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 12 for the 2022 season as part of a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the players' association. Arizona and Texas advanced to the third all-wild card World Series, and the Diamondbacks with 84 wins could have th
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope