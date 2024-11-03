Aaron Gordon rises up and throws it down

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Northwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Beck has thrown 11 interceptions over his last five games.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free-agent takers until March.
Rodgers and his two star wideouts finally clicked in the second half of Thursday's win. But do the Jets have enough time to dig out of a hole this season?
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum