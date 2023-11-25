Aaron Gordon with the nice feed

Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
McDavid has been good, perhaps even great, for the Oilers this year. Unfortunately for an Edmonton team in a deep hole, that's not enough.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
Novak Djokovic told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up” as they tried to drown out his post-match interview after Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal win on Thursday.
Before Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's rant during an interview from HBO's Real Sports, when was the last time you thought about his 2014 impaired driving arrest, and the subsequent plea bargain?Unless you're Irsay's lawyer, or a close friend used to hearing him gripe about the case in private, the answer to that question is likely, "never." If you ever were aware that Irsay was pulled over for erratic driving, failed a field sobriety test, then found to have several strong prescription dru
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
A combined 30-minute delay wiped out half of the one-hour session.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Justin Herbert rarely shows emotion on the field and never before negatively. In frustration against the Packers, the Chargers quarterback let loose.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday to stop a five-game slide. Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games. Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a ro
SEATTLE (AP) — Facing a tough division opponent on a short week, the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t afford to be sloppy, ineffective or get off to a slow start. That's exactly what happened for the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco that once again showed the gulf that remains between the 49ers and the rest of the NFC West. “The first half of this game, we couldn’t get out of our own way enough,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. It was a humbling defeat that left Seattl