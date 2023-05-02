Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

With the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning, we rank the eight remaining teams.
TORONTO — Sports broadcasters usually get only a handful of opportunities in their career to put their stamp on a team's most memorable moments. When John Tavares scored an OT winner to give Toronto its first series victory in 19 years on Saturday, the stage was set for what could have been a classic radio call by longtime Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen. Instead a remote radio coverage setup proved costly. Bowen, who called the game from a Toronto studio on TSN 1050, said Morgan Rielly s
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic have been married since October 2020
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
De’Aaron Fox shared a long embrace with the man of the hour after Stephen Curry delivered a showstopping performance in Game 7.
A $97 million contract extension will make LeBron James the NBA's highest-paid player of all-time and allow him to continue to live it up.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry meet for fifth time in the playoffs; first time before the NBA Finals. What to expect in the Lakers-Warriors series.
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
The Kings had no answer for Curry's 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.
The Apple TV+ and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated landed in Toronto, part of Hot Docs, before its release on Apple's streaming platform in July.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Baku
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
Several teams' NFL draft decisions could be an indicator that some notable veterans might not be in their plans for much longer.
Photographers had to get out of the way as Ocon pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
“A little slam-dunk 4-iron never hurt anybody.”
As the calendar flips to May, Fred Zinkie has an extensive list of players who offer long-term upside for fantasy managers.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.