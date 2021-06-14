Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns
Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 06/13/2021
Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.
Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.
The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.
"We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.
Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.
Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.
Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.
The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi
DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying
CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an
Larson has won three consecutive races.
A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s
BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we