Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
A drained-looking Emma Raducanu showed worrying signs of strain in Madrid, as she dead-batted all attempts to initiate the traditional pre-tournament interview.
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night. Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
Ex NBA great Vince Carter thinks Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic can work for the Mavericks, but has major concerns
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is merging two of its third-tier circuits. PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica will combine to become the PGA Tour Americas in February. The new tour will consist of 16 events held across Latin America, Canada and the United States from February through September. The top 10 finishers on the season-long points list will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the following season. “As we build on the rich golf history across Latin America and Canada, we
The Lakers star pushed back against a staffer trying to set him straight on the rules in front of reporters.
The mother and son joined Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to take in the game courtside
Ted Lasso will take a break after season 3 amid finale speculation, star and co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, exclusively tells Digital Spy.
TORONTO — Even though Whit Merrifield has reached base in every game he's this season, he thinks he can do more for the Toronto Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio's three-run homer handed Toronto a 5-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Monday. Merrifield felt "pretty good" after he extended his on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI double and two walks but he still has some reservations about his play this year. "I'm still not where I want to be but I'm pretty close to getting out, I feel like,
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in South Korea. The duo defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman 8-4 before dishing Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt an 11-6 loss in the evening session. “Two big wins,” Laing said. “I mean, two teams that were at the top or near the top of the standings and coming in as favourites, so any time you can win both games in
The 2023 NFL draft appears top heavy with quarterbacks. Sam Farmer makes his predictions and picks for Nos. 1-31 in his final mock draft. Round 1 is Thursday.