Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. Green Bay's potent offence overpowered the Rams' vaunted defence for much of the day. The Packers didn't allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times. The Packers reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime. Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances. Saturday’s game showed what a home-field advantage can mean, even with far less than capacity on hand due to the pandemic. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans – a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season – but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead with snow flurries falling for much of the first half. “It’s special. There’s absolutely nothing like it,” Rodgers said. "We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable. It’s hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd.” That crowd chanted “M! V! P!” during the closing minutes to salute All-Pro quarterback Rodgers. Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers (14-3) often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams (11-7) continued to hang around. Green Bay finally sealed the victory with a 58-yard completion from Rodgers to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left. Rodgers went 23 of 36 for 296 yards, while Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Packers scored on each of their first five series and led 25-10 early in the third quarter. Even when the Packers began a drive at their 25 with 29 seconds and two timeouts left until halftime, Rodgers threw long completions to Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan to set up Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal as time expired. Green Bay also settled for Crosby’s 24-yard field goal after having first-and-goal at the 4 on its opening series. The other three drives resulted in a 1-yard touchdown catch by Adams and 1-yard scoring runs by Rodgers and Jones. Rodgers’ touchdown run was the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967. Jones’ touchdown came after he opened the second half with a 60-yard burst up the middle against a defence that hadn’t allowed a run from scrimmage of longer than 27 yards all season. After the Rams finally forced a punt midway through the third quarter, they capitalized with Akers’ 7-yard touchdown run on a direct snap. They cut it to 25-18 with a nifty 2-point conversion: Van Jefferson caught a pass from Goff and lateraled to Akers, who strolled into the left corner of the end zone. The Rams forced another punt and got the ball at their 6, but Kenny Clark's sack stalled the drive. Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon fumbled on the ensuing series, but Rodgers recovered at the Packers 31 and advanced 3 yards. Three plays later, Rodgers hit Lazard, who caught the ball around the Rams 25 and raced into the end zone for the clinching touchdown. INJURY REPORT The Rams played without leading receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and usual starting left guard David Edwards (ankle). Bobby Evans started in place of Edwards at left guard. Dillon injured hid quadriceps when he fumbled. UP NEXT The Rams' season is over. The Packers host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are making a return trip to the NFC title game and this time they get to play it at home. Rodgers threw for two touchdown passes to tie an NFL record and became the first Packers quarterback to run for a score in the playoffs since Bart Starr in the Ice Bowl in the Packers' 32-18 win Saturday over the Los Angeles Rams in the first game this season with fans in Green Bay. “It’s special,” Rodgers said. “There’s absolutely nothing like it. We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable. It’s hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd.” Now Rodgers will get to play in front of the home crowd in the NFC title game for the first time in his career, having gone on the road the previous four times he reached the game, including last season at San Francisco. The previous time the Packers hosted the conference championship game came in Brett Favre’s final start for Green Bay at the end of the 2007 season in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Giants. Rodgers and the Packers will host the winner of Sunday’s game between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game Jan. 24. Rodgers and the Packers started fast by scoring on their first five drives of the game and then he put it away with a 58-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter. Rodgers had earlier thrown a 1-yard TD pass to Davante Adams and joined Joe Flacco as the only players to throw at least two TD passes in eight straight playoff games. Rodgers also ran for a score when he eluded Leonard Floyd with a pump fake before running it in from 1 yard. No Packers QB had run for a TD in the playoffs since Starr’s iconic sneak that beat the Cowboys in 1967 and sent Green Bay to a second straight Super Bowl. The Packers gained 484 yards against the stout Rams defence that wasn’t at its best with Aaron Donald limited by injured ribs. Green Bay allowed no sacks and committed no turnovers. “It was all about execution,” Rodgers said. “Frankly it could have been a few more. I had a couple rough throws, we had a couple of drops. But I’m just so proud of our guys, the way we battled.” Later Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) were at the Buffalo Bills (14-3). SUNDAY Browns (12-5) at Chiefs (14-2) Cleveland’s reward for its first playoff win in more than a quarter century was a trip to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Browns have ended a few droughts the past few weeks, getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and then winning their first playoff game since the 1994 season with a 48-37 victory at Pittsburgh despite being without coach Kevin Stefanski and several key contributors because of COVID-19 protocols. Baker Mayfield and crew will be at close to full strength this week, but will have a much tougher time against a Chiefs team that has lost only once in its past 24 games with Mahomes starting. Buccaneers (12-5) at Saints (13-4) This is the first playoff matchup in NFL history with two starting quarterbacks in their 40s with the 43-year-old Brady facing the 42-year-old Brees. The two quarterbacks are the most prolific ever to play the game with Brady ranking as the all-time leader in TD passes and ranking second in yards, while Brees leads in yards and is second in TDs. The playoff results have been much different, with Brady making a record nine Super Bowls with six titles, while Brees won in his only trip to the title game. But Brady’s past success was all in New England and now he is trying to do it with a different franchise and against a team that had his number in the regular season. The Saints became the only team to sweep the season series against Brady, winning 34-23 at home in Week 1 and 38-3 at Tampa Bay in Week 9. Brady threw five of his 12 interceptions in those games. But the Bucs have hit their stride after a late-season bye and Brady has 14 TD passes and only one interception during a five-game winning streak. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 103-91 on Saturday, snapping a four-game home losing streak. Murray had seven points in the fourth quarter, including a breakaway dunk that put the Spurs up 97-85 with 3:18 remaining after stripping Mason Jones of the ball at midcourt. Rockets centre Christian Wood had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and Jones had a season-high 24 points. Ben McLemore had a season-high 21 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Houston was on the brink of not having eight players available as required by the league, but met the minimum in the final hour. The Rockets had seven healthy players after Sterling Brown was ruled out due to a lower leg injury, but Rodions Kurucs became eligible prior to game time when the NBA approved the blockbuster trade involving James Harden. Houston acquired Kurucs, Victor Oladipo and Dante Exum, along with several draft picks and draft swaps for the disgruntled Harden on Wednesday. Oladipo and Exum were not with the team, and the Rockets were without John Wall, Eric Gordon, Demarcus Cousins, Brown and three others due to injuries. Despite being short-handed, the Rockets had a 10-point lead in the first half. Houston built the advantage on 3-point shooting and finished 12 for 32 from long range. The teams opened sluggishly in a rare afternoon start to close a two-game set in San Antonio. The teams opened the game a combined 0 for 5. Wood missed his first three shots before a three-point play ignited a 5 for 9 outburst that led to his second straight double-double in the first half against San Antonio. TIP-INS Rockets: Brown was ruled out about an hour prior to game time. He had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Houston’s 109-103 victory on Thursday. … Wood entered the game averaging 23.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. … Kurucs’ first attempt and basket came when he broke to the rim for a layup off a behind-the-back pass from Wood with 5:41 left in the first quarter. Spurs: Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon remains out, along with reserve centre Drew Eubanks, due to the league’s health and safety protocols. ... DeRozan was assessed a technical foul four minutes into the second quarter after punching the ball out of bounds after making a layup. DeRozan was upset no foul was called on Tucker, who defended him on the layup. UP NEXT Rockets: Complete a three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Spurs: Open a two-game road trip Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phil Kessel's first season in the desert did not go as planned. Expected to give Arizona a huge scoring boost, he instead struggled with injuries and his production suffered. It's just two games into the season, but it seems Phil the Thrill is back. Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Saturday. “It's good to get off to a good start after last season,” Kessel said. “It couldn't have gone worse for me personally, so it's nice to start good and hopefully I can continue.” The Coyotes pulled off the biggest move of the 2019 season by acquiring Kessel from Pittsburgh. The Coyotes have regularly been among the NHL's lowest-scoring teams and Kessel had been one of the league's most productive players, scoring at least 60 points eight times during his career. Kessel never lived up to expectations, in large part due to injuries, finishing with 14 goals and 24 assists in 70 games. The 33-year-old worked hard during the short time off since the NHL bubble and it has paid off. He scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday. “When you're in a little bit of a slump, it's tough,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “When those type of guys get goals early, they start to feel it. You get hot. I've seen him get hot for two, three weeks at a time and hopefully this is one of those times.” Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. Kessel got the Coyotes rolling on Saturday and they kept pushing downhill. Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for Arizona. Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton also scored. Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones allowed five goals on 24 shots for the Sharks. Ryan Donato and Tomas Hertl also scored. “I thought we played better structure and together than we did in the first game,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “We're looking for that timely goal.” San Jose won the opener of the two-game opening series 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night. In that game, the Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Arizona scored two goals in the final 3:30 — one by Kessel with 3.2 seconds left — to force overtime. San Jose went up early again in the rematch, scoring on a power play 3 1/2 minutes in when Donato tipped a shot by Timo Meier. Kessel didn't wait as long for the tying goal, scoring on a backhanded shot on a power play midway through the first period. Hayton then gave the Coyotes their first lead of the season, beating Jones stick side on a shot that hit the crossbar. Meier tied it less than two minutes later when his cross caromed off a skate out front past Raanta late in the period. Kessel scored again in the second period, tipping a shot by Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the right circle. Chychrun made it 4-2 with a shot from above the left circle Martin had trouble seeing through traffic. Keller, who scored the first of Arizona's two late goals Thursday, gave the Coyotes a three-goal lead by scoring on a rebound early in the third period. “We created a lot of good chances, but we gave up too many chances," Sharks centre Logan Couture said. “But it's the second game. We've got to build off the good things we did.” EKMAN-LARSSON INJURED Ekman-Larsson tied his career high with the three assists, but took a big hit against the boards by Evander Kane in the third period. The Coyotes' captain appeared a bit groggy and was bleeding from the face before being helped off the ice. He did not return. "I think he hit his face or something," Tocchet said. “Hopefully, it's not much.” FACEOFF DOMINATION Arizona won 55% of the faceoffs in the first game, but it didn't pay off. The Coyotes upped it to 64% in Saturday's game and it helped trigger their offensive explosion. "It's something we've got to get way better at," Boughner said. “”We struggled in the faceoff circle, even in the first game. UP NEXT San Jose: Plays the first of two games at St. Louis on Monday. Arizona: Plays at Vegas on Monday for the first of four straight games against the Golden Knights. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press