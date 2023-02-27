Aaron Gordon with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers

Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
The second-year Lakers guard told Insider what he learned from teammate LeBron James along with what it takes to maintain his body.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
"The Problem Child" took the first L of his career.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
Follow along for all the deals, signings, and news ahead the NHL trade deadline.
"That's something that's been going on all year," Oats added.
Charles Howell III started brightly in Mexico and improved in each round, cruising to his first LIV Golf victory.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
Anthony Davis dunked a missed shot and screamed after giving the Los Angeles Lakers the lead for good with two minutes to go. Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The fourth win in five games for LA came after trailing by 27 in the middle of the second quarter — the same deficit the Lakers faced at the start of the fourth at home against Dallas on Dec. 6, 2002, before finishing a 30-point rally in a 105-103 victory.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
The NBA GOAT debate is one that is ever-raging with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, barring LeBron James maybe shutting it down by winning another championship or two before calling it quits. Just like fans have the players they back in the ...
American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.