What to do with the 9th pick in a fantasy football draft

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah, sure, fine, nobody launches a draft desperately hoping that they're going to land the ninth pick. I get it. Not ideal being shut out on the first tier backs and receivers, but, listen, sometimes life, real life, fantasy life, it deals you a bit of adversity. There's no time to gripe about it. Let's lean into this ninth pick thing. Embrace the pick, people. Also, let's recognize that there are actually going to be a whole bunch of guys on the board for you in the first round, who have led their positions in fantasy scoring in the recent past. The fact is, this is a year without clear consensus at the very top of the draft, and this works in your favor today.

You're about to scoop up a couple of absolute stars at the top of this thing. Let's make bold choices today. Get your guys. Don't fall into the habit of picking from other people's leftovers, getting caught up in position runs. It is always better to trigger those runs than to chase them.